205,100 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 205,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.06.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

