2,173 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.01. 40,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,320. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $156.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

