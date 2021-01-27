22,244 Shares in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares CMBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 119.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

