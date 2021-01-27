$24.27 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post $24.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.79 million and the highest is $24.60 million. Conifer posted sales of $25.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $97.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.28 million to $98.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $100.96 million, with estimates ranging from $98.92 million to $102.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Conifer stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.11. 341,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $30.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.21.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

