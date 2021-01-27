24,449 Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 278.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000.

BATS:IDV opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

