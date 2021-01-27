24,847 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,450 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,761,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,509 shares of company stock valued at $88,137,845. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,111.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

