2,486 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 932,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.37. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

