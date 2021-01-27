274,055 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 274,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $49,653,000. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,661 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average of $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

