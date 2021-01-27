2,762 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Purchased by XTX Markets LLC

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after buying an additional 2,887,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $23,907,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

