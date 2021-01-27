29,401 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,602.0% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 202,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,026 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

