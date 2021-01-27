298 Shares in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 368,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,955 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 1,505.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $110.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42.

