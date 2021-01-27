$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

OTIS stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. 69,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,566. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,285,000 after purchasing an additional 309,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,331,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,361,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after buying an additional 2,887,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,248,000 after buying an additional 176,483 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

