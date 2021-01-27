3,000 Shares in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Purchased by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.50 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.28.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

