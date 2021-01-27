$313.62 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report $313.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.84 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $259.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 116,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.