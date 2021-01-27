3,143 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter.

JHMT stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.98. 2,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $83.44.

