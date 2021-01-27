3,583 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 435.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International stock opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $105.97. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.42.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,683 shares of company stock worth $12,673,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.