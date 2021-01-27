374 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after acquiring an additional 664,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 151,780 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after acquiring an additional 87,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,646 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $203.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.96.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRTX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.20.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total value of $9,379,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares in the company, valued at $33,301,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,752 shares of company stock worth $97,766,009 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

