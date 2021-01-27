$387.83 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce sales of $387.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.40 million and the highest is $390.23 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $395.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 23,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $70.67.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

