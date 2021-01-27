3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

NYSE:MMM opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

