3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share.

NYSE MMM traded up $8.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average of $166.27. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

