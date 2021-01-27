3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share.

NYSE:MMM opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average is $166.27.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

