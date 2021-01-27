$4.18 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to report $4.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 million to $7.19 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 million to $7.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $119.25 million, with estimates ranging from $12.75 million to $188.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02).

Several analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,232. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 310,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,621. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.36.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

