4,375 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 498,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.