$484.41 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to post $484.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.64 million and the lowest is $474.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $422.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI traded up $5.99 on Friday, reaching $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,362,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,750. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

