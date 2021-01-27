4,974 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Purchased by XTX Markets LLC

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,253 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2,103.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,203 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 467.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,301,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

NYSE BAM opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,068.70 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

