$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.25 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $8.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $18.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $19.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.00 billion to $29.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

