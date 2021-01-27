$51.90 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to announce $51.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.70 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $50.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $198.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $201.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $197.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GABC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. 2,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,787. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $872.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,775,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $4,661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

