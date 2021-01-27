$514.55 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report sales of $514.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $495.40 million to $525.90 million. Harsco reported sales of $399.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of Harsco stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.91. 592,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,295. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 49,989 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

