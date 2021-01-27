56,146 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after acquiring an additional 851,520 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 842,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after acquiring an additional 676,944 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,228,000 after acquiring an additional 614,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,174,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. 29,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,046. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $57.62.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

