575 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,837,000 after purchasing an additional 333,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $403.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.83. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $448.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Roku to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,462.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,398,010 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

