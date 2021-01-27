5,971 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.06. 253,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,455,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $139.01 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

