$615.50 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021

Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post sales of $615.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $531.00 million. Green Plains posted sales of $715.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Green Plains stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. 40,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Green Plains by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,402,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Green Plains by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

