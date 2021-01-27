$68.02 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post $68.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.10 million and the lowest is $63.75 million. Gogo reported sales of $221.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $416.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.04 million to $417.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $301.39 million, with estimates ranging from $275.20 million to $323.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,426.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $16.00. 430,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,705. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

