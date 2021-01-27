6,808 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.