$7.35 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post sales of $7.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.96 million and the lowest is $5.10 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $7.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $19.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $20.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $35.90 million, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $46.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. 22,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,743. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $62.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

