$705.74 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to post sales of $705.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $704.69 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

RXT opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

