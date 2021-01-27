7,056 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,591 shares of company stock worth $1,552,168. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 66,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

