7,592 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 86.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 151,112 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 14.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

JWN opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.