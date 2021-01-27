$781.97 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post $781.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.90 million and the lowest is $751.49 million. Align Technology reported sales of $649.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Align Technology.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $535.10 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $579.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.83.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,375,194. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 77.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 87.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 51.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 134,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

