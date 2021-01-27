7,965 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,895. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78.

