8,257 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.10. The stock had a trading volume of 162,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average is $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.