908 Devices Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on January 27th (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices’ (NASDAQ:MASS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 27th. 908 Devices had issued 6,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

In other news, VP Michael S. Turner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,000 over the last quarter.

