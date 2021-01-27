918 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,426,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx stock opened at $249.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.04. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.