9,656 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Plug Power by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -221.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

In related news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.