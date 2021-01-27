A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Trading Up 34.7%

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)’s stock price was up 34.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 1,334,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 857% from the average daily volume of 139,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A.H. Belo stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.79% of A.H. Belo worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A.H. Belo Company Profile (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

