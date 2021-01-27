A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,122. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

