AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.15. Approximately 4,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.