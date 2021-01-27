AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.