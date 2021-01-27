Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its price target raised by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

ABCM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Abcam from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

