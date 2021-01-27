AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

ACIU stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AC Immune by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

